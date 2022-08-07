These natural hair care tips will give you thicker and bouncy hair

Do you often seek out hair treatments to help your hair grow thicker and more quickly? Try using any of the home remedies for thicker hair and see the results. Actually, a number of Bollywood celebrities swear by a few common kitchen items for beautiful skin and lustrous hair.

Dr Nivedita Dadu, a prominent dermatologist and the founder and chairman of Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic, was interviewed by HealthShots and provided some efficient home treatments that can help you grow hair that is thicker and stronger.

Onion juice

Onions contain anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory characteristics that assist to prevent scalp issues while supporting the growth of stronger hair. Sulfur, one of the essential elements of the protein keratin, which makes up the majority of the hair, is abundant in onions. Regular use of onion juice or hair oil can feed the scalp deeply, promote hair development, fortify hair roots and lessen hair loss.

Hair masks

The hair strands may be deeply hydrated from the roots to the tips by applying a herbal hair mask. It works to increase hair thickness and restore natural shine by penetrating the scalp to the proper depth.

Castor oil

Castor oil is intended to boost hair growth and thickness. Its abundance of fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants promotes blood circulation and nourishes the scalp. Additionally, it aids in drawing debris and oil accumulation, which cleans the hair follicles and retains moisture in the scalp and hair strands.

Healthy diet

The stem cells in the hair follicles’ cellular metabolism are controlled by a balanced and nutritious diet. Foods rich in proteins, fatty acids, and vitamins A, B, C, and E should always be consumed. Eggs, spinach, salmon, fish, sunflower seeds, almonds, flax seeds, amla, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, and pumpkin seeds are foods that promote hair thickness.