Ukraine claims to have detained two spies who assisted in destroying Mykolaiv’s infrastructure

The Russian missile strikes that destroyed the shipbuilding facility in the southern port city of Mykolaiv were carried out by Russian intelligence officers, according to the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which captured two men on Saturday.

The SBU said in a statement on the messaging app Telegram that the two individuals ‘collected and conveyed intelligence to the enemy concerning critical infrastructure sites, fuel depots, the deployment and movement of people and equipment of (Ukraine’s) Armed Forces.’

The SBU claimed that as a result, several shipbuilding businesses and petroleum storage facilities were damaged or destroyed. According to the organisation, both guys are currently being detained. When the infrastructure was damaged is not specified.