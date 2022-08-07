DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Aug 7, 2022, 08:57 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday. It was stated that the discussion was a courtesy call. The chief minister travelled to Delhi to take part in the NITI Aayog’s governing council meeting.

 

‘Have met Hon’ble Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah in New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. Under your energetic guidance, ‘New India’s New Uttar Pradesh’ is progressing at a fast pace on the path of development. Thank you very much Honorable Home Minister for providing your valuable time and guidance,’ the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

