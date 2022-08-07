Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday. It was stated that the discussion was a courtesy call. The chief minister travelled to Delhi to take part in the NITI Aayog’s governing council meeting.

‘Have met Hon’ble Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah in New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. Under your energetic guidance, ‘New India’s New Uttar Pradesh’ is progressing at a fast pace on the path of development. Thank you very much Honorable Home Minister for providing your valuable time and guidance,’ the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.