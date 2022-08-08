Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen wins gold medal

London: Ace Indian shuttler, Lakshya Sen bagged gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Lakshya Sen defeated Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia in the men’s singles finals by ’19-21,21-9,21-16′.

Lakshya Sen had won gold medals at the 2018 Asian Junior Championships in the boys’ singles and at the Summer Youth Olympics in the mixed team event. He won the bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships and was runner-up at the 2022 All England Open.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu bagged the gold medal in the women’s singles badminton final . Sindhu defeated Michelle Li of Canada by ‘ 21-15, 21-13’. This is Sindhu’s first singles gold medal at teh Commonwealth Games. Sindhu had won bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.