BCCI announces ‘Team India’ for Asia Cup 2022

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) has announced the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup. The Asia Cup will begin from August 27 in the UAE.

Rohit Sharma is named the captain of the team. KL Rahul will be the vice-captain. Former captain Virat Kohli is back in the team after a break. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan