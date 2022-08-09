Does rice water really work for hair growth?

Did you know that washing your hair with rice water can make it stronger and shinier? Japanese women during the Heian era were the first to use rice water for cosmetic purposes. The court ladies of the Heian Period had long, lovely hair that touched the floor, according to studies in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science.

Asian culture has long favoured washing hair with rice water. This homemade remedy is thought to be rich in minerals, folic acid, magnesium, vitamins B, C, and E, antioxidants, and minerals.

Here are some benefits of rice water:

Smoother hair: Hair that is damaged or dull has trouble keeping the moisture, which leads to frizz and split ends. However, by using rice water the hair texture can become silky and smooth.

Detangles hair: The hair can be readily detangled with the use of rice water.

Increases shine: The starchy water moisturises hair and gives life to lifeless strands.

Increases the strength of hair: Stronger and healthier hair is a result of vitamin B, C, and E intake. It keeps the hair follicles moisturised and prevents damage.

Promotes growth and long hair: Rice water encourages thicker, stronger hair. It makes a fantastic hair stimulator since it is rich in niacin and folic acid. Additionally, it gives the scalp the nutrition it needs. Amino acids encourage the development of hair.