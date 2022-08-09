Include these fibre-rich foods to your diet

Eating fibre-rich foods contribute significantly to physical and mental health. Here are 7 fibre-rich foods that one must include in the daily diet to have a good physical and mental health.

Potato: Researchers have shown that potato is rich with unprocessed fibre. There are more than 3 grams of fibre in every small skinless potato.

Dried fruits: Dried fruits are high fibre and other vitamins and minerals.

Popcorn: One cup of popcorn contains 1 gram of fiber. The nibble (when eaten in its natural form without butter) is simply a whole grain that may satisfy appetites while also providing fibre.

Beans: Half a cup of beans contains about 9 grams of fiber.

Broccoli: A cup of broccoli contains 5 grams of fiber, according to research.

Berries: One cup of frozen blueberries contains 5 grams of fibre as well as vitamins, minerals, proteins and essential fatty acids. Berries are also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which contribute to heart health.