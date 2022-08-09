OBC leader Arun Sao appointed as BJP’s new state unit president in Chhattisgarh

Arun Sao, an OBC leader and party MP, was chosen on Tuesday by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to replace Vishnu Deo Sai, a well-known tribal leader who has served in the position since June 2020. According to a statement from the organization’s secretary Arun Singh, Sao (53), a first-time MP from the Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency, was appointed the new leader by BJP national president JP Nadda.

Sao, a lawyer by trade, has participated in a variety of events since 1990 as a part of the BJP’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and other groups. Raman Singh, a former chief minister and state BJP leader, congratulated Sao and promised that the party’s leaders and members will work diligently under his direction to restore the organization’s control over Chhattisgarh.

According to BJP sources, around two months ago, they had a hunch that an OBC person will win the coveted spot. ‘The party is now focusing on the OBC vote bank which shifted to Congress in the 2018 elections. Senior leaders were of the view that the party should be led by an OBC face. There were three names for the post of party president,’ a senior BJP leader stated, giving a hint that Chhattisgarh’s party leadership is likely to undergo additional changes in the near future.