Over 40K issues reported on Google server down for thousands of users!

According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., was unavailable to thousands of users on Monday. As per Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status updates from various sources, including user-submitted faults on its platform, there were over 40,000 cases of users reporting problems with the world’s largest search engine.

According to CNBC, people in Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom have also reported problems with Google. Users tweeted screenshots of error messages, causing it to briefly trend on Twitter. When performing a search, the Google servers returned the 502 error. ‘ 502. That is incorrect. Your request could not be completed because the server encountered a temporary error. Please check back in 30 seconds. That is all we have ‘, the message prompt said.

Another notice stated, in part: ‘We apologise for the inconvenience, but it appears that an internal server error occurred while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified of the problem and are working to resolve it. Please retry later’. In addition, there was a brief outage of the Google Trends service. The link was loading, but nothing appeared in the trends window. However, the real-time trends were working properly. The service was restored after a short period of time. On Twitter, many users from India and other countries expressed their dissatisfaction with Google’s malfunction.

‘For the first time, I encountered a Google search engine error. The engine had completely died. Because it’s so uncommon, the first thing I did was check Twitter to see if there was anything major going on with the web. Here comes the conspiracy theories! #google #mistake ‘, @RyanBakerSLO tweeted.