Prepare this easy-to-make chilla for breakfast (recipe inside)

This simple oats beetroot chilla/dosa dish by Adhya, a professional nutrition and fitness coach, will be a fantastic alternative if you are seeking for something comparable.

‘This recipe comes in handy when you are looking for a quick and healthy breakfast or dinner. It works great for lunch boxes, too. It is gluten and dairy-free and the beautiful colour from the beetroot makes it even more appetising’, she wrote.

Ingredients: One cup rolled oats, half cup rice flour/chickpea flour, one medium beetroot, two to three green chillies, one inch ginger, one teaspoon jeera/cumin seeds, salt and water.

Procedure:

*Steam or boil the beetroot. Meanwhile, roast the rolled oats for two to three minutes.

*After roasting, combine the oats, rice flour and jeera to make a fine powder.

*Next, place the boiled beetroot, ginger, green chillies and water in a blender and grind into a smooth paste.

*Combine the dry ingredients with the wet ones now. Approximately half cup of water should be added to get the appropriate consistency. Keep it aside for five minutes.

*Make dosas or chillas on a hot tawa to finish.

*Serve with your preferred chutney or yoghurt.