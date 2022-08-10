75 years of independence: Iconic moments from Indian sports – 2019 Koneru Humpy wins World Rapid Chess title

Koneru Humpy wins World Rapid Chess title

December 26-28, 2019: Koneru Humpy returned from a two-year sabbatical to become the women’s world rapid chess champion.

Koneru Humpy eventually won the senior chess world championship in Moscow. Given her talent, focus, and ability to work hard, it was long expected that she would win one.

After Viswanathan Anand’s numerous World titles, her victory at the women’s World fast championship is the biggest accomplishment by an Indian. As one of the few nations to have produced both male and female World rapid champions, India now ranks among the elite.

At the Sportstar Aces Awards in 2021, she won the Sportswoman of the Decade honour the previous year.

‘Today is a very memorable moment for me, receiving the Sportswoman of the Decade award. This is very memorable because my association with Sportstar started quite early, when I was just around 10 years old.

I received the Sportstar Young Achievers Award after winning the 1997 World Youth Championships, and that award greatly inspired me to continue competing for my nation and win more medals. I won the world under-12 youth championships the following year, and Sportstar gave me another Young Achievers Award,’ she recalled.