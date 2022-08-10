Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down in the commodity market. The strengthening of the US dollar dented the yellow metal’s appeal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.24% or Rs 124 at Rs 52,365 per 10 gram. Silver futures declined 0.25% or Rs 141 at Rs 58,650 per kg.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,080, lower by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4760 , down by Rs 35. yesterday, price of the precious metal surged by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In the international market, spot gold is priced at $1,793.39 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,810. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.2% to $20.47 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $930.14 and palladium edged 0.1% higher to $2,217.40.