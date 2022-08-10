Crossbeats launches new smartwatch in India: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Crossbeats launched Crossbeats Ignite Grande smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will be available in Arctic Blue, Graphite Grey, and Sapphire Black colours. Crossbeats has yet not announced the official sale date of the smartwatch. Users have the option to click the ‘Notify Me’ button on the official website to get notified when the watch is available for purchase.

Also Read: Indian Railways diverts several trains: Full list

It comes with features including Bluetooth calling and houses several health and fitness features trackers for monitoring blood pressure, heart rate, and SpO2. The wearable is powered by Realtek 8763 chipset and comes with an inbuilt speaker and microphone. It sports a 1.75-inch inch ultra-HD LTPS display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and 320×385 pixels resolution.