Indian Railways announces special train connecting these cities

New Delhi: North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train connecting Mumbai and Jaipur. The Mumbai Central-Jaipur-Borivali special train will run via Vapi, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota and Sawai Madhopur.

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central-Jaipur AC Superfast Special will leave Mumbai Central at 10:50 pm on August 10 and will reach Jaipur at 6:30 pm the following day.

Train No. 09184 Jaipur – Borivali AC Superfast Special train will leave Jaipur at 7:35 pm on August 11 and will reach Borivali at 12:30 pm the following day.