Jammu-Kashmir not to hold assembly elections this year as EC postpones publishing final electoral roll

The Election Commission has moved the date for publishing the final electoral roll from October 31 to November 25, 2022, in response to loud demands from political parties to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The first elections for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly since Article 370 was abolished will not take place this year as a result of the delay in publishing the official electoral roll.

The finalised electoral rolls for Jammu and Kashmir will be published by the EC on October 31. However, the final electoral roll must be issued by November 25 in line with the Union Territory’s amended Special Summary Revision schedule, which calls for the publication of draught rolls on September 15, 2022.

By November 10, claims will be resolved; by November 19, health criteria will be checked, the Commission’s consent will be obtained for the final publication, the database will be updated, and supplements will be printed.

Since November 2018, when the legislative assembly was dissolved by then-Gov. Satya Pal Malik as a result of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti’s claim to form the government, Jammu and Kashmir has been without an assembly. In June 2018, the state was placed under governor’s rule after the BJP quit the Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government.