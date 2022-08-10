Noise launches Noise X-Fit 2 Smartwatch in India: Details inside

Mumbai: India based brand, Noise launched its new smartwatch named ‘Noise X-Fit 2’. It is priced at Rs. 3,999 and comes in three colours- Jet Black, Silver Grey, and Space Blue.

The smartwatch sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display with 240×280 pixels resolution. It has 60 sports modes and houses the Noise Health Suite with multiple health and fitness tracking features. The smartwatch comes with sensors including accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, sleep monitor, step tracker and SpO2.

It also features alarm, calendar reminder, call and SMS reply with compatibility for Android devices only, Find my phone, remote music control, timer and wake gestures. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5. The smartwatch comes with support for over 150 watch faces. The smartwatch packs a battery of 260mAh and takes up to 2.5 hours to charge. Company offers a battery life of up to 7 days and a standby time of up to 30 days.