UAE’s first railway line; Aerial photo shows the progress of Etihad Rail’s Fujairah line!

Etihad Rail has released an aerial photo of the line’s progress along the UAE’s east coast. The image, which was shared on the company’s social media channels, depicts the railway cutting through Fujairah’s Hajar Mountains on its way to the coast. Etihad Rail reports that more than 70% of the UAE’s first railway line has been built. Fujairah’s first passenger station was announced in June. The passenger trains will reach speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour and carry up to 400 passengers. From Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the north, they will connect 11 cities and areas across the UAE.

Etihad Rail stated that the stations will celebrate the joy of travel and will incorporate regional traditions. ‘ We see the stations as urban centres where people can congregate,’ Ahmed Al Hashemi, executive director of Etihad Rail’s passenger sector, previously told The National. ‘ The stations will blend into the environment and become a part of urban development’. The passenger service has no set start date, but officials estimate that more than 36 million people will use it annually by 2030.

going through Fujairah all the way to Ras Al Khaimah, providing a safe and efficient means of transportation across the unique topography created by the scenic mountains into the other emirates. — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) August 4, 2022

Customers can expect a travel time of 50 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and approximately 100 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, significantly reducing commute times. The train will also help the UAE’s sustainability efforts. Carbon emissions will be reduced by 70 to 80 percent when compared to lorry emissions, with one train journey replacing approximately 300 lorries on the road.