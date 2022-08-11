Alleged terrorist planning attack on Independence Day arrested in UP

An officer in Lucknow said that the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday detained an accused terrorist with ties to the Islamic State who was preparing a terrorist attack on Independence Day.

According to a statement from Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, the police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Sabauddin Azmi after questioning him at the AIMIM’s Lucknow headquarters. Sabauddin Azmi is a member of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

The suspect, who resides in the Amilo neighbourhood of the Azamgarh district, is also known as Dilawar Khan and Bairam Khan. In accordance with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, a complaint has been filed against Azmi, who had direct communication with an ISIS recruiter.

According to the statement, the ATS has taken ingredients for building explosives, an illegal weapon and cartridges from the accused. The UP ATS learned that the accused was attempting to recruit people to the terror group by propagating Islamist ideals after becoming indoctrinated with ISIS ideology. He was brought in for questioning and later arrested when proof of his affiliation with ISIS was found.