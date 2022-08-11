Club managers, bouncers arrested in Gurugram for thrashing, molesting customers

After videos of bouncers punching patrons outside a Gurugram club went viral, six bouncers and the club manager were detained. A manager of a multinational corporation said to the police that bouncers at the Casa Danza club in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar phase-2 attacked them after they questioned one of them for acting inappropriately with a member of their group.

Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh, Rakesh, and club manager Lokesh have been named as the accused. After the complainant claimed that his woman companion had been physically assaulted and molested, a FIR was filed. Additionally, the complaint claimed that their cash was stolen. The accused bouncers Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh, and Rakesh have all been taken into custody, according to Kala Ramachandran, CP, Gurugram.

At the Udyog Vihar police station, a FIR was filed under sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation), 379-A (snatching), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against 10 people, including bouncers and managers of the club.