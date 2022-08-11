Election Commission evaluates state preparations for voting

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) evaluated the state of the election-ready states and Union Territories. To exchange experiences and lessons learned from the State Assembly elections held in 2021 and 2022, the ECI organised a conference at IIIDEM in New Delhi with the Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey stressed the importance of adopting successful strategies from recent elections as many north-eastern states, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, will hold elections before the end of this year.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are unlikely to take place this year as a result of the ECI delaying the release date of the finalised electoral records. The date for publishing the final electoral roll has been delayed by the EC from October 31 to November 25, 2022.