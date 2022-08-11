Soon after birth, newborn baby drowned to death by mother in Idukki

Idukki: Soon after giving birth, a woman allegedly drowned her baby in a bucket of water at Karimannoor in Thodupuzha on Wednesday at 10.30 pm. The incident came to light when the woman, hailing from Koratty in Thrissur, was admitted to a hospital due to bleeding. Police informed that the baby was drowned in a bucket of water inside the bathroom of the house soon after returning from the hospital.

It was only a month back that the woman started to reside in the new location. Though the neighbours suspected the woman to be pregnant, she denied it when an Asha worker reached the house to enquire. The woman visited the toilet at their home at around 4am on Thursday. When she failed to return from the washroom, her husband enquired the reason for the delay. She asked him for some hot water but refused to open the door. When he forced open the door after breaking the lock, she was covered in blood. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

The hospital authorities informed the husband that she had delivered a baby and summoned the police. The police found the infant’s body in a bucket of water at the couple’s home. An investigation team under Thodupuzha DySP took the woman under custody. The woman is undergoing treatment. Police have extended the probe to find the reason for concealing pregnancy.