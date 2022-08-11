Tejashwi Yadav says, CBI can open office at my home, will give them space

The Bharatiya Janata Party was openly attacked by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, on Thursday. He claimed that he had no need to be scared of the investigation agencies and was willing to allow them to open offices in his home if it would bring ‘shanti’ (peace).

The RJD leader alleged that despite the central government’s multiple attempts to have the CBI operate against them at its behest, ‘to date nothing has been found.’ ‘The CBI should open an office in our house itself. I will give them space myself,’ Yadav said.

During a discussion with journalists at the home of his mother, the former chief minister Rabri Devi, the RJD leader made a tongue in cheek reference to claims of the abuse of central agencies against political opponents of the BJP.

Yadav further asserted that the ‘top command’ has charged the Bihar BJP leaders with eliminating Nitish Kumar’s party. But in the view of the highest leadership, these people have failed. Their credibility has gone, according to Yadav.

After being elected deputy chief minister, Yadav openly discussed the need to give Bihar’s youth employment. Previously, from 2015 to 2017, he was Bihar’s deputy chief minister.