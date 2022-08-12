Bihar BJP chief says, PFI behind Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav reunion

Sanjay Jaiswal, the leader of the Bihar BJP, claimed that Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar connived with the Popular Front of India to form the new government. Sanjay Jaiswal further said that all of Bihar had turned into a sleeper cell that was prepared for terrorist attacks.

Days after Nitish Kumar severed relations with the NDA and teamed up with the RJD to establish the Bihar government, the BJP leader made his comment. On Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav, the head of the RJD, took the oath to serve as Nitish Kumar’s deputy.

Sanjay Jaiswal claimed, addressing at a programme in the Bettiah district, ‘A plot to carry out terrorist attack was discovered before PM Modi’s visit to Bihar in July. The PFI link was discovered when the probe was handed over to the NIA.’

‘It was then that those who are associated with these extremist organisations thought its best to break off ties with the BJP to save their skin. They then convinced Tejashwi Yadav to join hands with Nitish Kumar and compromise with deputy CM post. They then convinced Nitish Kumar to do the same so that the sleeper cells in the state can continue their terror attacks,’ BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal said.