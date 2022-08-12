Bihar Speaker grants request for special Assembly session on August 24

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the speaker of the Bihar Assembly, announced on Thursday that he had granted a request from Nitish Kumar’s office to host a special session on August 24. On that day, the new government will show its majority in the House.

Sinha, a senior BJP official against whom the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ MLAs have launched a no-confidence resolution, also announced his visit to Delhi but would not confirm whether he will be meeting with the top leadership.

‘I have given my approval to the letter received from the chief minister’s office. I am going to Delhi and will be back the day after tomorrow. I do not want to say much since I hold a constitutional post,’ he told reporters.

The schedule of the new session was discussed at a meeting of the two-member cabinet held on Wednesday, shortly after the chief minister was re-sworn in and Tejashwi Yadav was reinstated as his deputy, according to sources in the new ruling alliance, which includes the RJD and Congress in addition to Kumar’s JD(U) and is supported from the outside by the Left.