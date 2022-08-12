Ganesh Chaturthi: Indian Railways announces special train

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has announced that it will operate a special train connecting Yesvantpur in Bengaluru to Vasco Da Gama in Goa. The South Western Railway Zone took this decision to clear the heavy rush of passengers during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Also Read: Indian Railways additional coaches in train connecting these cities

Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama express special (07306) will depart from Yesvantpur on August 26 at 2:30 pm and arrive at Vasco Da Gama at 4 am the next day. The train will stop at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davangere, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem Curch, and Madgaon. The train comprises AC-3, Second Class Sleeper Coaches, General Second-Class Coaches and Second Class luggage cum Brake-vans and Disabled friendly compartment.