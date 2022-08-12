DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indian Railways announces special train

Aug 12, 2022, 09:42 pm IST

Mumbai:  The Indian Railways  has announced that it will operate a special train connecting Yesvantpur in Bengaluru to Vasco Da Gama in Goa. The South Western Railway Zone took this decision to clear the heavy rush of passengers  during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama express special (07306) will depart from Yesvantpur on August 26 at 2:30 pm and arrive at Vasco Da Gama at 4 am the next day. The  train will stop at  Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davangere, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem Curch, and Madgaon. The train comprises AC-3, Second Class Sleeper Coaches, General Second-Class Coaches and Second Class luggage cum Brake-vans and Disabled friendly compartment.

 

 

