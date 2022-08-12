Helix launches Metalfit 3.0 smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based smartwatch brand, Helix launched its Helix Metalfit 3.0 smartwatch in the country. The brand owned by Timex group has priced the smartwatch at Rs. 3,995. It is offered in Black, Blue, Grey, and Pink colours.

Also Read: LG launches new Android tablet: Price, Specifications

The Helix Metalfit 3.0 sports a 1.69-inch rectangular display with 240×280 pixels resolution. It comes with a metal case and an option to choose from four coloured silicone bands. The wearable comes with support for over 100 watch faces. The new smartwatch has health-related features include blood pressure monitor, temperature sensor, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. Fitness-related features include multiple sports modes and activity tracking (such as steps counts and calories).