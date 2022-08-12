‘India on alert ahead of I-Day’; Bullets found in Delhi and drones spotted over Kolkata monument

Six people were arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday for allegedly smuggling ammunition, while two Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Kolkata for flying a drone over the Victoria Memorial ahead of Independence Day. According to Vikramjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, the shipment (two bags of cartridges) was intended to be delivered to Lucknow.

According to police, a gangster named Anil, who is currently imprisoned in Meerut, was involved in the operation. Anil arranged cartridges from a gun shop in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, for Saddam, a Jaunpur resident. One of the six people arrested so far is the owner of the gun house. Although the police suspect a criminal network, they are not ruling out a terror connection.

On August 6, an auto driver in the Anand Vihar area reported two men in suspicious circumstances carrying two heavy bags to a police constable. Following that, the police arrested the men and recovered cartridges from them. Rashid and Ajmal were named as the accused. The Delhi Police arrested Parikshit Negi, the owner of the gun house, based on information gathered during their interrogation. According to police, he had sold cartridges to criminals several times.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for allegedly flying a drone over the Victoria Memorial. The police took action after receiving a complaint from CISF officials stationed at the memorial. Mohammed Shifat and Mohammed Zillur Rahman, both residents of Bangladesh’s Rajshahi district, have been identified as the accused. The pair were discovered flying drones equipped with cameras from the northern side of Victoria Memorial Hall’s first-floor balcony, photographing the monument and its surroundings.

Security has been tightened across the country ahead of Independence Day, and police have increased patrolling and vehicle checks in the nation’s capital. Furthermore, tight security measures have been put in place at all sensitive locations, such as metro stations, railway stations, airports, and markets. Hotels, parking lots, and restaurants are being checked, and a tenant and servant verification drive is underway, according to the police.