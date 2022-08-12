Indian Railways additional coaches in train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to add additional coaches in a train. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers.

The national transporter has decided to add one additional coach each of Sleeper Class and Air-conditioned Third Class in trains travelling between Lucknow Junction and Chandigarh.

Train number 15011/15012 Lucknow Jn-Chandigarh-Lucknow Jn will have two additional coaches. The trains will have 16 coaches, comprising 1 coach for the general second class, 3 coaches for sleeper class, 3 coaches for the air-conditioned third class and 1 coach for the air-conditioned second class.