Infinix launches new budget smartphone in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Hong Kong-based smartphone company, Infinix launched a new budget smartphone named Infinix Smart 6 HD in the Indian markets. The Infinix Smart 6 HD was launched in India with an introductory price of Rs. 6,799 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant It is currently available for purchase via Flipkart in three colours—Aqua Sky, Force Black, and Origin Blue.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 HD runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and is powered by a quad-core 12nm MediaTek Dimensity A22 SoC, along with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness and 99 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage.

The phone equips a 8-megapixel AI rear camera with dual LED flash. It also has a 5-megapixel camera with dual LED flash. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery.