Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T100 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: UK-owned motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph launched its 2023 Bonneville T100 in the Indian markets. The bike is priced at Rs 9.59 lakh (Ex-showroom). The bike is offered in Meridian Blue with Tangerine, Jet Black and Carnival Red with Fusion White colours.

The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 900cc parallel-twin petrol engine. The engine generates maximum power of 64.1 bhp at 7400 rpm and peak torque of 80 Nm at 3750 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. It has disc brakes at the front as well as the rear. The suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks upfront while twin shock absorbers are at the rear.

Also Read: Oppo launches new 5G smartphone: Details inside

It features a semi-digital dual-pod instrument cluster, a wide handlebar, single-piece flat seat, dual peashooter exhaust pipes, massive rear fender, dual-channel ABS and traction control.