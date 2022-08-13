3 km-long TRICOLOUR to set WORLD RECORD on 75th Independence Day ; Read on…

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated across the country. Every house has also organised a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme. A social worker in Bokaro, Jharkhand, has decided to set a world record by creating a three-kilometer-long national flag. This tricolour flag was made from 35 hundred metres of cloth. Four artisans work day and night to create the tricolour. Two artisans are working on printing in it. This flag will be completed by August 13th.

On August 14, a three-kilometer national flag yatra will depart from ITI More of Chas in Bokaro. According to social worker Sanjeev Kumar, who is making this tricolour, a larger tricolour than this has never been guarded, nor has the tricolour yatra been held before today. They claim that this tricolour of about 3.5 kilometres will be entered into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Sanjeev Singh stated that a 2500 metre-long national flag was previously made in Egypt. This tricolour is now being made of 3500 metres, which will set a new record. Hundreds of people will take part in the tricolour yatra on August 14. Let us inform you that a 3-kilometer-long tricolour flag is being created in Pindrajora village, Chas block, by rural girls and women.