HP launches 2 new All-in-One Personal Computers in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: American multinational information technology company, HP launched two new All-in-One Personal Computers (AiO PCs) – HP Envy 34-inch and HP Pavilion 31.5-inch-in the Indian markets. HP Envy 34-inch AiO is priced at Rs. 1,75,999 and the HP Pavilion 31.5-inch costs Rs. 99,999. The former comes in Turbo Silver shade and the latter comes in in Sparkling Black colour.

HP Envy 34-inch AiO PC specifications: The HP Envy 34-inch AiO PC is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the graphics are supported with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It runs on Windows 11. The computer has a 34-inch three-sided micro-edge display with support for 5K resolution. It houses a 16-megapixel magnetic webcam and also supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa.

HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AiO PC specifications: The new HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AiO is powered by 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors. It runs on Windows 11 and features a 31.5-inch screen with HP’s EyeSafe-certification and blue light filter. It comes with multiple HDMI ports for connectivity and has Bang and Olufsen tuned audio.