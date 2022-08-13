Indian Railways cancels 169 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled 169 trains scheduled to operate today. The national transporter also partially cancelled 29 trains. These trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons.

List of trains cancelled on August 13:

01315 , 01316 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03371 , 03372 , 03555 , 03556 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06623 , 06624 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07693 , 07694 , 08167 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08267 , 08268 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 08751 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11421 , 11422 , 11754 , 12129 , 12130 , 12136 , 12169 , 12170 , 12772 , 12809 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12855 , 12856 , 12906 , 13347 , 13348 , 13425 , 15080 , 15081 , 15082 , 18029 , 18030 , 18110 , 18237 , 18239 , 18240 , 20814 , 20844 , 20948 , 20949 , 22647 , 22893 , 22974 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Indian Railways have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.

Also Read: Nude photoshoot: Ranveer Singh summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police

How to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement