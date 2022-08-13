Indian Railways cancels 169 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled 169 trains scheduled to operate today. The national transporter also partially cancelled 29 trains. These trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons.
List of trains cancelled on August 13:
01315 , 01316 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03371 , 03372 , 03555 , 03556 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06623 , 06624 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07693 , 07694 , 08167 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08267 , 08268 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 08751 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11421 , 11422 , 11754 , 12129 , 12130 , 12136 , 12169 , 12170 , 12772 , 12809 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12855 , 12856 , 12906 , 13347 , 13348 , 13425 , 15080 , 15081 , 15082 , 18029 , 18030 , 18110 , 18237 , 18239 , 18240 , 20814 , 20844 , 20948 , 20949 , 22647 , 22893 , 22974 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594
Indian Railways have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.
How to check the full list of cancelled trains:
Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
Click on Cancelled Trains option
Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement
