‘Raid on Trump’s house’; ‘Top secret’ documents ‘connected to nuclear weapons’ seized

According to documents made public Friday, FBI agents discovered ‘top secret’ papers during their search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort. According to AFP, the unprecedented search was prompted in part by concerns about violations of the US Espionage Act, such as the unauthorised removal of classified records from the White House as the former President prepared to leave office in January 2021.

The warrant and supporting materials, which were unsealed by a Florida judge, revealed that agents retrieved a significant number of secret files. According to the unsealed seven-page federal court document, some of the documents were labelled ‘top secret’ and were ‘meant to be only available in special government facilities’.

According to the Washington Post, which cited unidentified sources close to the investigation, among the files seized during the raid were sensitive documents related to nuclear weapons. Trump attempted to dismiss the claim. He claimed that the ‘nuclear weapons issue is a hoax’ and even suggested that the FBI was ‘planting information’.

According to the Wall Street Journal, photo binders, a handwritten message, and Trump’s grant of amnesty to Roger Stone, a former president’s ally, were among the 20 boxes of items hauled away by FBI investigators. In a statement issued on Thursday, he stated that his attorneys were ‘fully cooperating’ and that ‘the government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it’. The Justice Department asked a federal judge on Friday to unseal the search warrant, overruling Trump’s objections.

Trump, who is considering a presidential run in 2024, said he would not obstruct the release of the warrant while lamenting the ‘unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement’ by ‘radical left Democrats and potential future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years’.