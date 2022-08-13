Supporters of Shrikant Tyagi gather in Noida to protest against his arrest

Members of the Tyagi community gathered in Gejha village, Noida, days after Shrikant Tyagi was arrested for abusing and assaulting a woman, to protest the arrest. On Saturday, a protest organised by Shrikant Tyagi’s BJP supporters was to take place in front of Noida’s Grand Omaxe society.

They sang anti-MP Mahesh Sharma slogans and claimed Tyagi’s arrest was the result of a plot. His supporters said that while Tyagi was detained for ‘misbehaving’ with a woman, his woman supporters were also subjected to ‘misbehaviour’ by the police. They added that Tyagi’s wife and children had been harassed after he went missing, and they protested such actions.

A group called Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha was formed earlier this week by community members from 11 districts of the state to protect the honour of the community and combat efforts to discredit the entire group.