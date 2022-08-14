Aamir Khan faces complaint for allegedly disrespecting Indian Army in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Legal issues are raising in relation to Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha, which hit theatres on August 11. An accusation of disrespecting the Indian Army and harming Hindu feelings has been made against the actor, the movie, and those associated with it.

On Friday, a Delhi-based attorney complained to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, claiming that Laal Singh Chaddha’s representation of the Indian Army had humiliated the armed services. Aamir, one of the movie’s producers, along with Paramount Pictures and director Advait Chandan, were named in the case.

According to reports, lawyer Vineet Jindal complained to Delhi Police that the film included inappropriate material. He sought the filing of an FIR against the relevant people under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (wounding the religious feelings of any person), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

The counsel further claimed that a scene in the movie when a Pakistani staff member questioned Laal Singh Chaddha offended religious sentiments. ‘I offer Namaz and pray, Laal, why don’t you do the same?’ and the latter replied, ‘my mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots’.

The lawyer described the remark as an offensive and defamatory attack on the Hindu community. The lawsuit added that the comment causes outraged emotions among the devotees of the Hindu religion, in addition to inciting and provoking feelings.