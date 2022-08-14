In J&K’s Reasi, highest railway bridge in world is opened

The world’s highest railway bridge’s ‘golden joint,’ which connects the two ends of the deck, was unveiled on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi region. The bridge will give the Kashmir valley direct access. Fireworks were set off when the upper deck was unveiled, and people from all around the nation sang the national anthem and chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ while doing so.

Senior government official said, ‘This is a historic moment,’ noting that it had taken a long time to complete the ‘golden joint.’ The civil engineers who worked on joining the two ends of the bridge deck’s deck came up with the phrase ‘golden joint,’ he claimed.

With the completion of the ‘golden joint,’ the 1.3-km bridge, which is being built at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore, is almost 98 percent finished, according to officials. According to them, the bridge is 359 metres above the Chenab riverbed and 30 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

According to the officials, the bridge is a vital link in the 111-km section of the Kashmir Railway project that runs from Katra to Banihal and is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla sector.