Indian Railways cancels 209 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel 173 trains fully and 36 trains partially. These trains scheduled to operate today, August 14 were cancelled due to operational and maintenance work. Among the cancelled trains are those operating between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan.

The national transporter have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES.

Also Read: 6 killed in car-tempo collision

Full list of cancelled trains on August 14:

01315 , 01316 , 01372 , 01373 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03371 , 03372 , 03555 , 03556 , 03594 , 03607 , 03608 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07693 , 07694 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08264 , 08268 , 08277 , 08278 , 08527 , 08528 , 08644 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 08751 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11421 , 11422 , 11753 , 12135 , 12140 , 12169 , 12170

12811 , 12856 , 13347 , 13348 , 15081 , 15082 , 18110 , 18301 , 18302 , 20846 , 20948 , 20949 , 22845 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47167 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

How to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.