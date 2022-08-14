‘No. 1 heroine of India’; Deepika Padukone beats Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone’s charismatic personality and beauty never fail to captivate her audience. She has been delivering excellent work and proving her worth in the entertainment industry since her debut. Her path from her Bollywood debut film, ‘Om Shanti Om,’ to her big Hollywood debut film, ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage,’ with Vin Diesel, has been anything but ordinary.

Deepika has made a significant impact in the industry by taking on difficult roles and excelling at them, as evidenced by surveys and polls. Deepika Padukone has been voted the number one heroine of Indian cinema once again, according to a recent India Today poll, followed by Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress received 21% of the vote, while others received 9% or less.

Manoj Bajpayee was voted India’s No. 1 OTT star (male) and Sushmita Sen was voted India’s No. 1 OTT star (female) in the same survey. Deepika was most recently seen in ‘Gehraiyaan,’ in which she co-starred with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Shakun Batra directs the film.

The actress will next appear in ‘Pathaan,’ co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is also working on ‘Fighter,’ a film with Hrithik Roshan, and a large Pan-India project with Nag Ashwin. She married Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. They are frequently seen together on date nights and at public events. They recently walked the runway for Manish Malhotra and left everyone speechless.