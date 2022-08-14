On Independence Day, PM Modi likely to introduce health-centric schemes

The 75th Independence Day of India will see the launch of Heal in India, a major health initiative with an emphasis on medical tourism, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

According to the sources, ‘Heal in India’ will also be led by ‘Heal by India,’ which aims to improve medical education and knowledge for people who would serve the globe through their medical expertise. India will have a one-stop solution for locating all the hospitals in the nation in every city and state where foreigners can easily obtain healthcare, which is a bold effort.

The list of hospitals will also include information on the medical care that each hospital is capable of offering. Treatment package costs in detail will be made available. The same portal will be used to apply for visas for people who want to travel for medical care. Hospitals and visa offices will coordinate with people who use this network to seek medical care in India.

The top 17 Indian cities where foreigners go for medical care have been identified by the health ministry. Upgrades to hospitals’ critical infrastructure may be made in these cities to make them more inclusive. According to the sources, this would also do rid of middlemen who often end up driving up the cost of these treatments. The government is likely to simplify the application process for medical passports in the future.

Another significant online platform will be developed to enhance the sharing of knowledge and professional relationships between India and many other countries in the world in response to the overwhelming demand for Indian healthcare experts from all over the world.

To do this, we’ll focus on giving our health practitioners the chance to work abroad in order to improve their skills. The government will assist by creating a platform at the national level where medical professionals can post their achievements, CVs, and preferred places across the world.

The medical world will see an exchange of ideas and insights to encourage greater innovation and the adoption of foreign and Indian medical practises.