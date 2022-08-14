OnePlus launches OnePlus Ace Pro: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Ace Pro in China. The 16GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,800), the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,200) and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700). It is offered in Qingwu and Hesse colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. The handset is powered by the octa-cores Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) resolution, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, and 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone equips a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.