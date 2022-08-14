Redmi Launches new smartphone: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Redmi launched new smartphone named ‘Redmi K50 Ultra’ in four storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant comes at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400) while the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000). The 12GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,500) and the 12GB + 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200). The handset is offered in in Black, Blue, and Silver colours. The smartphone will go on sale from August 16 at 10am.

The new handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC and runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The smartphone houses LPPDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and VC liquid cooling system. It packs a 6.7-inch 12-bit OLED display with 2,712 x 1,220 pixelss resolution, 444PPI, 1,920Hz PWM dimming, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset features a triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.