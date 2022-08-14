Scotland’s police looking into threat made against JK Rowling following Rushdie tweet

Following JK Rowling’s tweet condemning the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, Scotland’s police said on Sunday that they are looking into a report of a ‘online threat’ made to the author.

The author of Harry Potter expressed her shock at the news and expressed hope that the author would ‘be OK.’

One user responded, ‘Don’t worry, you’re next,’ in response.

Rowling said: ‘To all sending supportive messages: thank you police are involved’ after posting screenshots of the ominous tweet.

Police in Scotland confirmed that they had received a report of an online threat and that their officers were looking into it.

Rushdie, 75, was about to give a speech on artistic freedom in western New York on Friday when a man rushed the podium and stabbed the Indian-born author. Rushdie has had a bounty placed on his head ever since Iran urged Muslims to kill him for his 1988 book ‘The Satanic Verses,’ which led to the author living under house arrest.