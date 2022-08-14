Timeless poets who shaped India’s freedom struggle – Rabindranath Tagore

In every way, Rabindranath Tagore was a multifaceted personality. He wrote the Indian National Anthem and won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

He was a Brahmo Samaj philosopher, visual artist, playwright, novelist, painter, musician, and poet in Bengali. In addition, he was a cultural reformer who freed Bengali art from restrictions that kept it within the purview of classical Indian forms.

He was a polymath, yet his literary accomplishments alone are what elevate him to the top echelon of all-time greats. Rabindranath Tagore is still renowned for his poetry lyrics that are mercurial and spiritual.

He was one of those brilliant individuals who was well ahead of his time, and it is for this reason that his encounter with Albert Einstein is viewed as a confrontation between science and spirituality. In order to share his ideas with the rest of the world, Tagore went on a lecture tour that took him to nations like Japan and the United States.

His writings soon attracted admirers from many nations, and he finally became the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize. Amar Shonar Bangla, another of his compositions, was chosen as the National Anthem of Bangladesh, and the National Anthem of Sri Lanka was influenced by one of his works, in addition to Jana Gana Mana (the National Anthem of India).