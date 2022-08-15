76th Independence Day celebs: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort | Watch

New Delhi: On the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Prior to that he inspected the Guard of Honour which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts. The GoC Delhi area conducted the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base where a combined inter-services and police guards presented the general salute to him, following which PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

On his arrival in the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

With Covid cases on the rise in the national capital, special measures have been taken at the Red Fort. Body temperature of every attendee was checked at the entry point, and a distance of two feet has been maintained between seats. Masks and sanitisers were also distributed among the attendees.