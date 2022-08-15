Aamir Khan in a ‘state of shock’ after Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure, reveals friend

Mumbai: Recently released Bollywood film after Laal Singh Chaddha has miserably failed at the box office. The film starring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was one of the most hyped movie of the year.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film was an official remake of Holywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches Swift S-CNG in India: Features and price

Released on 12th of this month, the film has even not crossed Rs 50 crore mark. It had an opening of Rs 12 crore. This was the worst opening for figure of any Aamir Khan film in the last 13 years.

‘Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard’, said a close friend of Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao.

Meanwhile, several film distributors across the country have demanded monetary compensation from Aamir Khan due to the failure of the movie. As per reports, Aamir Khan has taken the responsibility to bear the losses. He will be partially compensating for the heavy losses incurred by the distributors.