CM Yogi Adityanath opens exhibition on horrors of partition

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an exhibition to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives during the Partition violence on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. At the ceremony held in the Lucknow area of Hazratganj, photos, texts, and personal belongings of those who were forced to flee their homes during Partition were shown.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak accompanied Yogi Adityanath. Senior officials and additional state cabinet ministers were also present. Yogi Adityanath paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue after opening the exhibition.