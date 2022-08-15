CPI(M) leader hacked to death in Palakkad; Party calls for hartal in Marutharoad

Palakkad: A CPI(M) local committee member was hacked to death in Palakkad on Sunday night. Kottekkad native Shajahan (40) was killed in an attack that took place near a shop next to Shajahan’s house at 9.30 pm on yesterday night. The party has called for a hartal in Marutharoad Grama Panchayat on Monday until Shajahan’s cremation.

Shajahan was at the shop with his friend purchasing items when an alleged five-member gang hacked him and fled from the spot. Shajahan was gravely injured in the head and neck and was rushed to the district hospital immediately but could not be saved. His body was shifted to the hospital mortuary.

CPM alleged that RSS workers are behind the murder. However, BJP State General Secretary C Krishnakumar said that the party has no part and that the sectarianism within CPM is what led to the murder. However, police have not confirmed whether the murder was politically motivated. CPM leader AK Balan reacted that the murder was premeditated.