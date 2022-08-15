Dulquer Salmaan shares Independence Day celebrations video with Cyberabad Metropolitan Police| Watch

Hyderabad: South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan, who was the special guest of Cyberabad Metropolitan Police in the Independence Day Celebrations, shared his happiness and shared a video of the event on his social media pages. The actor who played the role of a soldier in his recent movie ‘Sita Ramam’, reached the venue in an open jeep and hoisted flag.

‘Celebrating and wishing all of us a happy Independence Day ! #75yearsoffreedom.Special thanks to the Cyberabad Metropolitan Police for this wonderful opportunity,’ Dulquer captioned the video. He looked stylish in his simple attire of white kurta and pyjama. He also interacted with the police officials and clicked photos with them while attending the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

‘Sita Ramam’ director Hanu Raghavapudi also attended the Independence Day celebrations along with Dulquer. ‘Sita Ramam’, a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of a war in 1965, has Dulquer Salmaan playing the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir. Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the lead actress of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role. The film also features actress Rashmika Mandanna as Afreen, a Pakistan national who loathes India.