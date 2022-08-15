DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndependence DayIndiaNEWS

Independence Day 2022: Indian Army soldiers hoist national flag at world’s highest battlefield: Video

Aug 15, 2022, 03:17 pm IST

Srinagar: Indian Army soldiers hoisted the national flag at the Siachen glacier. The tricolor was hoisted to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. The soldiers also recited the National Anthem.

Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army shared a video of hoisting the national flag. The video shows Siachen Warriors walking with the National Flag and hoisting it at the highest battlefield in the world. The Indian Army troops also posed for the cameras with the National Flag.

Siachen glacier, situated in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas is considered  as the highest battlefield in the world. it has a height of  6,700 m (22,000 ft).

