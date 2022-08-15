Independence Day 2022: Indian Army soldiers hoist national flag at world’s highest battlefield: Video

Srinagar: Indian Army soldiers hoisted the national flag at the Siachen glacier. The tricolor was hoisted to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. The soldiers also recited the National Anthem.

ITBP jawans celebrating the #IndependenceDay near a mountain peak at 18,800 feet in Sikkim. Marking a unique record in the field of #Mountaineering, the #Himveers of ITBP have today scaled 75 peaks simultaneously and hoisted National Flag atop as mission 'Amritarohan'.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/JtSske3dAU — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2022

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Know the difference between ‘flag hoisting’ and ‘flag unfurling’

Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army shared a video of hoisting the national flag. The video shows Siachen Warriors walking with the National Flag and hoisting it at the highest battlefield in the world. The Indian Army troops also posed for the cameras with the National Flag.

#WATCH Indian Army troops recite the national anthem at the Siachen Glacier after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/Dhd8JjiXDY — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Siachen glacier, situated in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas is considered as the highest battlefield in the world. it has a height of 6,700 m (22,000 ft).